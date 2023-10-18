Adoption appeal launched to find forever families for seven young children in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special appeal has been made to find adoptive homes for seven young children in Milton Keynes.

This week is National Adoption Week and Milton Keynes City Council is determined to find the youngsters their forever families.

The council shares an adoption service called Adoption Connects with Central Bedfordshire Council. In the past four years, the team has helped 63 children in Milton Keynes to find an adoptive family, but there are still the seven more children waiting to be matched.

Now the team has posted a new adoption readiness tool online for anyone considering adoption. It provides answers to questions, offers hints and tips, and helps create a personalised plan so local people can make an informed decision.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “We are so proud of our adoptive parents in MK. We know of seven local children currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple who do not have children or established families.

“Adoption can be daunting, and we want anyone thinking about adoption to feel comfortable and confident with the process. That’s why we’ve introduced a new tool that can people get started on the journey.”

Adoption Connects offers a wide range of free services from training and advice through to financial support and regular social events.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with Mac Heath, Director of Children’s Services at Milton Keynes City Council

On 9 November, Adoption Connects is hosting an hour-long online information session to outline the adoption process and the resources and support available..