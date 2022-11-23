One of MK’s first ‘water babies’ has become a national champion 18 years after her first swimming lesson.

Naeve Pountney was just a few weeks old in 2004 when her mum took her to newly-launched classes at a local pool run by Tamsin Brewis, the founder Water Babies Bucks and Beds.

A remarkable underwater photo shows how the tiny tot took to the water immediately – and she has never looked back.

Naeve Pountney took swimming in her stride as a tiny baby

“The lessons I learnt at Water Babies have certainly made a lasting impression on my life,” says Naeve today.

“After growing out of Water Babies, I continued swimming classes and eventually joined a local swimming club. From then, I started to compete at county, regional and most recently at national level at the Irish National Championships, where I won bronze in the 200m individual medley.”

She added: “I’m still a water baby through and through, which is down to Tamsin’s teaching and how she truly makes the Water Babies experience what it is.”

Tamsin’s Water Babies classes are still going strong today and she now employs a team of 13 teachers and office staff who teach at 19 pools across four counties, including three pools in Milton Keynes.

Today Naeve competes at national level

She celebrated her company’s 18th birthday by catching up with her very first swimmers.

“Not surprisingly, many of my earliest swimmers have gone on to feel more at home in the pool than they do on dry land and have become successful swimmers,” she said.

“It’s so rewarding to hear how far my first swimmers have come, and I can’t wait to find out where their swimming journey leads them next. I’m so proud to have helped nurture and develop such talented and confident adults and help parents and families connect over the past 18 years. Here’s to the next 18!”

Water Babies teaches newborns, toddlers and pre-schoolers to swim. Using a comprehensive training curriculum, lessons are delivered in a fun and engaging way that mirrors and complements a child’s development.