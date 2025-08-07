'Adult only' shop applies for new sex establishment licence in Milton Keynes town
The ‘Secret Pleasures’ store in Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, has made an application to the city council this month to renew its Sex Establishment Licence.
The store has been a feature of the town for many years and the new application, made in the name of Norman Grey, seeks for it to be open from Monday to Saturdays until 7pm.
A Sex Establishment Licence is needed by law for any sex shop, sex cinema of sexual entertainment venue and councils have the power to grant or refuse them under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982.
Some local authorities have a blanket ban on such licences but Milton Keynes City Council has its own Sex Establishment Policy document that sets out clear guidelines.
It states that local citizens and businesses should be able to determine whether sex establishments should be permitted in any particular area, while “allowing flexibility” to consider the potentially conflicting needs of commercial interests, patrons, employees, residents and communities.
The document adds: “Although there is no single decisive factor used to determine whether premises are selling sex articles to a significant degree, the council will consider the following:
i. The ratio of sex articles to other aspects of the business
ii. Absolute quantity of sales
iii. Character of the business
iv. Nature of the displays
v. Turnover generated by sales of sex articles compared to other sales.”
If the licence is granted, a clear notice must be placed outside the premises saying nobody under the age of 18 is allowed to enter, the document orders.
An application may be refused on the several discretionary grounds, including the applicant being deemed “unsuitable”, the number of similar establishments in the locality and the impact upon the character of the surrounding area.
Any person wishing to oppose the application should write to the Public Health and Licencing, Community Wellbeing, Environment, Milton Keynes Council, Civic Office, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ. Letters of objection of support should be sent to the Head of Environmental Health by August 21.