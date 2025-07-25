Adult treated for head injuries after road traffic collision in Milton Keynes
An adult received treatment for head injuries following a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.
The single vehicle collision took place on Walbrook Avenue in the Springfield area of the city around 12.20pm on Thursday July 24.
All three emergency services attended the scene, with South Central Ambulance Service treating the individual for head injuries.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that it assisted with making the scene safe.