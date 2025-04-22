Adult treated for minor injuries after two-car crash in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One adult was treated for minor injuries after a two-car crash in Milton Keynes in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road traffic collision happened at Pedeen Crescent off Anderson Gate in the Snelshall area of the city at around 5.45am on Tuesday April 22.

Two fire crews from West Ashland attended the scene, where they provided immediate emergency care to an adult who was injured, before they were handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters also used environmental grab packs to deal with the incident.

One adult was treated for minor injuries following a two-car crash in Milton Keynes this morning

Other incidents that fire crews were called to over the Easter weekend in Milton Keynes included a kitchen fire in Bradwell on Monday April 21.

Two crews were called to a fire in the kitchen of a two storey linked detached property in Ellenstow at just after 8.30pm.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the kitchen was 25 per cent damaged by fire and that the property was 40 per cent damaged by smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools, and isolated the gas and electrics at the property.

Two crews were also called to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding in Bletchley at around 10.15pm on Sunday April 20.

Firefighters were called to a two storey property in The Don, where two adults and two children were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a gas monitor, a positive pressure ventilation fan and also isolated the gas.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.