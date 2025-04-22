Adult treated for minor injuries after two-car crash in Milton Keynes
The road traffic collision happened at Pedeen Crescent off Anderson Gate in the Snelshall area of the city at around 5.45am on Tuesday April 22.
Two fire crews from West Ashland attended the scene, where they provided immediate emergency care to an adult who was injured, before they were handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters also used environmental grab packs to deal with the incident.
Other incidents that fire crews were called to over the Easter weekend in Milton Keynes included a kitchen fire in Bradwell on Monday April 21.
Two crews were called to a fire in the kitchen of a two storey linked detached property in Ellenstow at just after 8.30pm.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the kitchen was 25 per cent damaged by fire and that the property was 40 per cent damaged by smoke.
Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools, and isolated the gas and electrics at the property.
Two crews were also called to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding in Bletchley at around 10.15pm on Sunday April 20.
Firefighters were called to a two storey property in The Don, where two adults and two children were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a gas monitor, a positive pressure ventilation fan and also isolated the gas.