Adult treated for smoke inhalation after fire involving mobile phone in a bin in Bletchley

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An adult was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a mobile phone caught fire in a bin in Bletchley.

Two fire crews were called to a property on Rydal Way at 1.15pm on Sunday April 27 after reports of an electrical equipment fire.

Although the fire was out on arrival, firefighters provided immediate emergency care to an adult who was suffering from smoke inhalation, before handing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews put in place natural ventilation at the property to clear smoke, before a home safety visit was carried out.

An adult was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire involving a mobile phone in a bin in BletchleyAn adult was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire involving a mobile phone in a bin in Bletchley
An adult was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire involving a mobile phone in a bin in Bletchley

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South Central Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice