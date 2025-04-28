Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adult was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a mobile phone caught fire in a bin in Bletchley.

Two fire crews were called to a property on Rydal Way at 1.15pm on Sunday April 27 after reports of an electrical equipment fire.

Although the fire was out on arrival, firefighters provided immediate emergency care to an adult who was suffering from smoke inhalation, before handing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Crews put in place natural ventilation at the property to clear smoke, before a home safety visit was carried out.

