Adventure golf course featuring life-size dinosaurs opens up in Milton Keynes

A new dinosaur land-themed miniature golf course has opened at Furzton Lake this week.

Dinosaur Valley features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs set in a landscape of palm trees, caves and water features.

Run by Evolve under a lease agreement with the Parks Trust, the course bills itself as MKs’ premier adventure golf course.

Tickets can be booked now online and prices range from £9 for under 16s to £39.95 for an adult group of four. There is a maximum group size of six.

The course features a new Italian café and a public toilets.

Ben Allott, head of property for The Parks Trust, said: “This is an exciting addition to a very popular park in much need of new facilities.,, We’re confident that the scheme will be popular with residents and visitors alike."

Evolve Group is also working to develop MK Sports Hub, a new golf course with a multi-sport facility at Windmill Hill Golf Course in Bletchley

