Adventure seekers in Milton Keynes invited to take part in BBC's Race Across the World programme

Local people with a sense of adventure are being urged to apply to travel across the world with a popular BBC TV programme.

The casting producer for the BBC One’s BAFTA-winning series Race Across the World is looking for contestants from Milton Keynes to take pa

The show, returning for another series soon, sees pairs of contestants literally race each other across thousands of miles, experiencing life in some of the nation’s most beautiful and remote locations.

On a limited budget and away from modern technology and conveniences, they will have to navigate their own way, travelling through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visiting ancient wonders, learning local customs, and taking part in time-honoured traditions.

But the physical journey is only half of the story. As they take on the challenge, perhaps the greatest thing they’ll discover is about themselves and one another.

“Maybe they’re looking to change something in their life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone they’ve lost touch with. They may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world,” said a spokesperson for the show.

She added: “The deadline for applications is now only a few weeks away. We would love to get the word out to your readers.”

Anyone interested in applying can do so online here. The closing date is April 6.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, legally resident in the UK and hold a valid passport.