Aerial shot shows masses of wheelie bins waiting to be delivered to 8 Milton Keynes estates this month

It’s the first stage of a 12 week citywide delivery programme
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

An aerial shot shows the sheer volume of coloured wheelie bins ready to be delivered to selected estates in Milton Keynes this month.

This week saw the start of a 12 week delivery programme that will see the vast majority of households provided with three new bins apiece.

These will be used in conjunction with existing green wheelie bins when the new waste collection scheme begins on September 4.

A bird's eye view of wheelie bins waiting to be delivered to homes in MKA bird's eye view of wheelie bins waiting to be delivered to homes in MK
Heelands residents were the first to receive the new bins yesterday (Monday).

Today MK City Council has revealed the seven other estates that are first on the list to receive their bins over the next three weeks. These are:

Great Linford

Stantonbury

Each household in MK will have four wheelie binsEach household in MK will have four wheelie bins
Oakridge Park

Bradwell

Bradville

New Bradwell

Bradwell Common

All remaining estates and towns will receive their bins during July and August.

None of the new bins can be used until the scheme starts in September. Some residents have already expressed concerns about not have room for all of them in their garden.

The council has spent around £5m buying the 300,000 wheelie bins, which they say will lead to a cleaner, greener city by increasing recycling and reducing mess and vermin.

The blue-lidded one is for plastic, metals and glass, the red-lidded one for paper and card, and the grey-lidded bin for residual black sack waste. Green wheelie bins will continue to be used for food and garden waste.

Any household assessed as unsuitable receive sacks instead, to be delivered in August.

