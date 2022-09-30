Afrobeats star SIMI to perform at the Marshall Arena Milton Keynes

One of Nigeria’s biggest stars Simi is set to perform with her band, The Banjos, at the Marshall Arena, Stadium MK on November 11.

Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album, titled Ogaju, in 2006.

Her career hit the spotlight in 2014 after she released ‘Tiff’, a song which was nominated in two categories at The Headies awards 2015.

Simi’s genre of music is Afro-pop, although she also dabbles in pop and soul.

The Studio Brat headliner, whose real name is Simisola Kosoko, recently unlocked her much anticipated studio project called "To Be Honest".

Her fourth studio album, it features 11 stable tracks and collaborations with the likes of Fave, Deja and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Her achievement on this studio project led to her selection as Spotify EQUAL Africa music programme ambassador for July.

