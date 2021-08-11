Afternoon of 'pure pride and joy' as Milton Keynes learning disability charity celebrates award from the Queen

When learning disability charity MK SNAP was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service they had no doubt about how they wanted to celebrate.

They threw a fun-filled party for their volunteers, learners, trustees and supporters, giving them all a day to remember. And photographer Jane Russell was there to take this special gallery of pictures.

The award is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Queen to a charity or voluntary group and is the equivalent of an MBE.

MK SNAP’s CEO Angela Novell said: “The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is an incredible recognition of our volunteers and their dedication to transforming the lives of people with learning disabilities.”

"Every day volunteers play a vital role in enabling people with learning and physical disabilities to take part in the skill-building sessions at MK SNAP and gain valuable skills and confidence to live a rich, purposeful and happy life. "

One guest said: "It was an afternoon of pure pride and joy as we celebrated the award with learners, volunteers, supporters, trustees and donors, who have made the last 29 amazing years, supporting people with learning disabilities to be the best they can be, possible "

MK SNAP was started in 1992 in Kiln Farm by parents whose children had nowhere to attend after leaving special schools. The launched the special learning and skill-building base with the support of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The charity enables learners to broaden their learning and development in a curriculum of subjects. It has its own kitchen to fulfil catering orders and a vegetable garden to grow its own produce.

Today more than 140 people with learning and physical disabilities attend MK SNAP sessions.

1. MK SNAP celebrated with a party and a cake

2. Union Jacks were out in abundance for the Queen

3. So happy to be at the party

4. The volunteers and staff were in the mood for celebration