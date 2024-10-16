Agony continues for family of much-loved young Milton Keynes dad who's been missing for 10 days now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have today issued a new image of Thomas, the young dad who has been mysteriously missing for the past 10 days,

The 26-year-old keen walker, known to his family and friends as Tom, was last seen at around 12.30am on Sunday 6 October in the Chester Close area of Bletchley.

Despite widespread appeals to the public and searches by police and specialist teams, there has been not a single sighting of him since.

He has no phone on him and it is beleived he took no money or bank cards with him either.

His desperate family, which includes his five young children, have spent days searching the local countryside and put up dozens of missing posters.

They say Tom was in a vulnerable state when he disappeared, suffering severely with mental health problems. They are severely worried about his welfare and say time is critical.

"When he left his house at 00.30am on Sunday 6th October he left with nothing, no phone, no wallet, no money, no coat and no bike. He also doesn't drive so has to be on foot,” said a spokesperson for the family.

"If people can please keep an eye out, especially dog walkers as Tom likes to walk in fields and more isolated areas… His children, family and friends all want him home safe.” they added.

Thomas, who has a twin brother, is around 6ft tall with a slim build and he often wears black tracksuit bottoms with a black jumper and blue hooded top. He also wears black Adidas trainers with three stripes on them.

The new CCTV image of him was captured on October 4, two days before he was reported missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Emily Shepherd said: “Despite widespread and thorough searches across Milton Keynes, Bletchley and surrounding areas, we have still not been able to ascertain Thomas’s whereabouts.

“We are naturally extremely concerned for his welfare, and today I am re-appealing for help from the public to try and locate him. Have you seen Thomas, or do you know of areas where he may frequent?

“He has not taken his mobile phone with him, and although we have searched many areas of Bletchley and the wider rural area, there is still no sign of him.

She added: “I would again appeal for anybody who lives on the Racecourse or Saint’s estates in Bletchley to please check CCTV, dash-cams or doorbell footage and get in touch with us if you think it has captured anything that can help us in locating Thomas.

“Thomas is also known to walk sometimes long distances, and we have widened our search area to the Great and Little Brickhill areas. I would ask anybody in any of the areas mentioned to please check sheds, garages and outbuildings in case Thomas has taken shelter there.”

“If anybody believes they see Thomas, I would ask that they call 999 immediately, quoting reference 43240480455. You can also report possible sightings of Thomas to our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”

Police have also appealed to Tom himself.

DCI Shepherd said: “I would also like to appeal directly to Thomas, if you see this. You are not in any trouble whatsoever, but your family and we are extremely concerned for your welfare. Please contact us and let us know where you are.”