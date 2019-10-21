Aiden's charity gets cash boost from Milton Keynes housebuilder

A Milton Keynes charity which supports families affected by childhood cancers has been given £1,000 by a housebuilder.

Aiden's Funds for Fun was set up after 9-year-old Aiden Selleck tragically lost his long battle with cancer.

Little Libby Tucker-Spiers, who dreamt of being Rapunzel, cut her long hair for cancer sufferer Aiden Selleck, right

His mum Clare wanted to provide support for families that were unfortunate enough to experience the situation she had found herself in.

The charity provides boredom-busting activity packs to children during hospital stays which help reduce anxiety, especially for those undergoing stressful procedures.

Housebuilder CALA donated £1,000 to Aiden's Funds as part of its Community Bursary Scheme in Milton Keynes.

Clare Selleck, Founder of Aiden’s Funds for Fun, said: “We’re so grateful for the kind donation by CALA Homes which means we’ll be able to continue to offer our fun activity bags.

"When families are fighting cancer and dealing with the emotional turmoil that comes with a child suffering, there is a great need for all kinds of support.

“We’ve received positive feedback from nurses, play specialists and parents that our support has enriched children’s experiences in hospital stays. Children amaze the world with their resilience, so let’s give them the support that they need and the fun that they deserve.”

The money will be covering the cost of offering weekend breaks away for families, and memory gifts such as hand and foot casting as well as jewellery.

Mark Wright, Managing Director at CALA Homes (Midlands), said: “With community placed firmly at the heart of CALA Homes, we are delighted to be supporting Aiden’s Funds for Fun.

"The work that the charity does is invaluable to so many children and their families and it is a fantastic example of how important it is to have a strong support network when coping with the challenges that life throws at us. We hope that our funding goes some way to further expanding their services.”

This year, the Community Bursary scheme has awarded a total of £109,000 to 117 good causes across the UK. A further 200 causes have previously benefited from the scheme, with over £200,000 awarded to various initiatives since 2017.

To donate to Aiden's Funds for Fun visit: www.totalgiving.co.uk/charity/aidens-funds-for-fun