Air ambulance spotted looking for landing spot in Milton Keynes park

At roughly 3pm pictures show a helicopter from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance team hovering above a field in Old Farm Park.

Both Thames Valley Police and the local Air Ambulance team have been approached by the MK Citizen to provide more details on the deployment.

The helicopter spotted in Milton Keynes, (photo by Jane Russell)

Currently the reason the chopper was circling the Milton Keynes estate remains a mystery.

The Air Ambulance from afar