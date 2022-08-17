Air ambulance spotted looking for landing spot in Milton Keynes park
An air ambulance was spotted in Milton Keynes looking for a landing spot while circling a park in the city yesterday (16 August).
By James Lowson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:28 am
At roughly 3pm pictures show a helicopter from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance team hovering above a field in Old Farm Park.
Both Thames Valley Police and the local Air Ambulance team have been approached by the MK Citizen to provide more details on the deployment.
Currently the reason the chopper was circling the Milton Keynes estate remains a mystery.