Albino joey who is prone to sunburn is born at Woburn Safari Park

An albino baby wallaby born at Woburn could need daily massages with suncream to prevent his deleicate skin from bunring.

The joey was born recently with pure white fur and red eyes.

Tarquin the al paca

He lacks genetic component of melanin, which means he would not survive in the wild due to poor eyesight and lack of camouflage. He will also be prone to sunburn on his eyes and nose.

But Woburn keep are keeping a close eye on him and applying sunscreen when necessary.

The joey is one of lots of new faces to be born during a summer baby boom at the safari park.

An alpaca baby has been born to mum Liddia - only the second alpaca birth the park has seen.

Penguin chick

The baby has been personally named Tarquin by the Duchess of Bedford herself.

The adorable youngster was born with an unusual ‘rose grey’ colouring. He will be weaned at around nine to 10 months old, after which he will move onto a diet of hay and concentrate.

Three fluffy Humboldt penguin chicks have also made their way into the world. Proud parents Leaf and Salsa hatched two chicks, while parents Cheese and Arrow gave birth to one. Both sets of protective parents have been warding the other penguins away from their nests.

All three youngsters currently have distinctive fluffy brown to grey feather colouration which

sets them apart the black and white colouring of the adults.

In the African Forest on the Road Safari, three female baby barbary macaque monkeys have arrived, adding to the baby boy that was previously born in May.

The species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Barbary macaques are social animals that tend to stay together in family groups with the males playing a key role in raising the youngsters. From spending time grooming and playing with them, to carrying the older babies on their backs, their involvement helps to ensure the safety and survival of the offspring in the wild, and gives the mums a well-earned break.