Alcohol Awareness Week: People in Milton Keynes urged to look at ways of reducing ‘alcohol harm’

People in Milton Keynes are being urged to think about ‘alcohol harms’ during Alcohol Awareness Week (July 1-7).

That’s the message from the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board which is responsible for planning the delivery of health care across Milton Keyes, Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Luton.

A spokesperson said: “When we think of harms caused by alcohol, many people might think of things such as late-night binge drinking or violence, or some serious health conditions, like liver disease or alcohol dependency. These tend to impact the very heaviest drinkers among us but, as important as these are, they’re only part of the story.

“The truth is that alcohol harm affects everyone in the UK with the effects on individuals rippling out to families, friends, communities and broader society.

“The term ‘alcohol harm’ can be used to describe any situation where alcohol has a negative effect on our lives, or the lives of those around us, however small. That could mean when it gets in the way of things which really matter, such as relationships, work or our hobbies, or when it damages health and wellbeing.”

Dr Ian Reckless, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, added: “Every day in the UK, more than 20 people die because of alcohol. By opening conversations and making it easier to make informed choices about alcohol, we can reduce the harms it causes.

“Many of us will know someone who has experienced mental health problems, liver disease, cancer, financial difficulties or relationship troubles as a result of harmful alcohol use. Help is available to support anyone who feels their alcohol use is becoming a problem.”