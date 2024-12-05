Aldi announces plans for new store that residents simply do not want on their estate in Milton Keynes

Plans for the least-wanted new Aldi store in MK have this week gone out for public consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket giants want to build the store on Galley Hill, on land it has bought from Milton Keynes City Council.

But residents have been saying loud and clear since the start of the year that they do not want it on their tight-knit estate and they are quite happy with their little corner shop, which is part of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have urged Aldi instead to build the facility over the road on the large Whitehouse estate, where ironically residents have been battling for some kind of food store for years.

Artists' impression of the new Aldi store proposed for Galley Hill in Milton Keynes

Local town councillor and city Alderman Paul Bartlett said: “Out of the blue, residents found out last year about the deal being struck by the council and Aldi to impose a superstore, and Milton Keynes City Council admitted offering land to Aldi in what could be described as a scrubby deal to raise money for MK Council and ignore residents and local businesses

"There seems has been a plan between the council and Aldi to force a superstore on the doorsteps of a local community which was never intended to become a destination for shoppers.”

The local town council and Galley Hill Residents Association have objected to the plan, saying the estate’s much-loved Londis store, run by Raj, is part of the community and caters perfectly for people’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the giant supermarket would be “unwanted, unnecessary and unwelcome” and could force Raj out of business.

Galley Hill residents say their Londis shop, run by Raj, is more than enough for them

Meanwhile, Aldi has lauched its public consultation, which can be viewed here.

The consultation states: “Aldi is seeking to deliver a new affordable supermarket store, which would lead to an investment of £7 million into the local economy. If approved, a new Aldi food store would provide up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs, paid at an industry leading rate.”

They add: “Aldi is preparing a planning application for submission to Milton Keynes City Council. Aldi is keen to consult with the community ahead of submission so that we can hear your views first hand, and take those into account as we finalise our proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will report the outcome of this consultation in a Statement of Community Involvement submitted with the planning application and encourage you to participate and provide your thoughts.”

The consultation will be open for comments until Sunday December 15. Aldi will also be hosting an in-person public exhibition event on Tuesday 10th December from 3:30-7:30pm at York House Centre, Stony Stratford, MK11 1JQ.

Cllr Bartlett said: “Fairfields and Whitehouse have been crying out for a shop for a decade after Milton Keynes Council failed to ensure one was built for 20,00 residents and Galley Hill is being used as a means to get over that mistake despite there being unused employment areas on both estates and an empty former garage site at Crownhill on Watling Street.

''Is being able to buy a tin of beans ten pence cheaper a good reason for damaging an established residential estate; the first in Milton Keynes?'