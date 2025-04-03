Aldi invites Milton Keynes people born on April 5 to claim £35 shopping voucher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is offering a remarkable birthday giveaway to local people as it celebrates becoming 35 years old this week.

The store is offering a £35 shopping voucher to people whose birthday is on April 5 – irrespective of the year they were born.

To enter, simply send an email to [email protected].

Some 35 shoppers will be selected at random to receive the prize and winners must be able to provide valid proof of their birth date upon selection.

Now Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi opened its first UK storein the Stechford area of Birmingham on April 5 1990. Today, the company has more than 1,050 stores and around 45,000 workers across the UK.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said the vouchers were Aldi’s way of saying "Happy Birthday" to shoppers in honour of this shared milestone.

She added: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 35 years of Aldi in the UK and believe that everyone should have access to an Aldi store nearby. As we mark this milestone and reflect on how much Aldi has grown since its very first store opening, we wanted to ensure our celebrations were shared with those across Britain who have been on this journey with us.”

“It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal shoppers by making their birthdays extra special this year. We hope our birthday twins enjoy this small gift from us and have a fantastic celebration."

The competition will run from Wednesday April 2 to Friday May 2. For full terms and conditions, visit here.