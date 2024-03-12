Aldi raises workers' wages to become the best-paid supermarket in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is giving its workers a pay rise for the second time this year, to maintain its position as the best-paying supermarket in Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire.

Local Aldi store assistants and deputy store managers are set to receive a rise of 40p an hour from June.

The investment marks the supermarket’s latest commitment to its people, after becoming in February the first supermarket to pay store and warehouse colleagues at least £12.00 for those outside the M25 or £13.55 for those inside.

The latest pay increases will see the hourly rate rise to £13.55 inside the M25 or £13.65 for those outside.

Aldi also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than £900 a year.

The latest increase takes Aldi’s investment in pay so far this year to £79m. It is also planning to create 5,500 new jobs in the UK this year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We firmly believe that our colleagues are the best in the business, so it is only right that they remain the best-paid and we’re committed to never being beaten on pay by any other supermarket.

“Our Store Operations colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity among shoppers and our continued investment in their pay is another way to thank them for the role they play in making Aldi what it is today.”