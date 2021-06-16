Aldi searches for 1.5 acre site to open large new store in Milton Keynes

Aldi is looking for land to build a major new supermarket in Milton Keynes, it has been revealed.

The store is needed to meet the demand from new customers, say the company, which has been opening around one new store a WEEK on average throughout the UK in recent years.

It is currently the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain.

Aldi is now on the lookout for six new store locations in Buckinghamshire - and one of them will be in Milton Keynes.

Ideally the location will be freehold town centre or edge-of-centre site suitable for development.

It should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”