Aldi searches for superfan to win free shopping for a year in Milton Keynes

Aldi lovers in Milton Keynes are invited to enter a competition to become the store’s superfan – and win a year’s worth of free shopping.

All people have to do is explain in no more than 250 words why they deserve to be the winner.

The Superfan Card is Aldi’s way of finding and celebrating its most loyal customer.

Judges at Aldi will review all submissions to select the final winner, who will be the only person in the UK to hold the card.

The Aldi superfan card is up for grabs

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate customers are about Aldi, and we wanted to find a way to give something truly special back to Aldi’s biggest fan.

“We can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm in the entries. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Entrants must be aged 18 and shoudl email their entry to [email protected]. The deadline is October 31.

The average UK household now spends approximately £4,124 on groceries annually.