Aldi set to hire large number of store workers in Milton Keynes - with the promise of an instant pay rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is looking to hire dozens more store workers in MK, tempting them with the promise of an instant pay rise.

The supermarket giant currently pays its shop assistants well, at £12 an hour.

But this week the rate is rising to £12.40 an hour or £13.65 for those within the M25 area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is currently Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket and is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles, including full and part-time positions.

Aldi store workers will now earn £12.40 an hour in Milton Keynes

The pay rise is the second in five months for the store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

It means Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector. The supermarket also remains the only one to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit here.

The food retail market is dominated by the 'big four' supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.

Tesco is still the largest retailer but discount brands Lidl and Aldi have grown rapidly in recent years, particularly during the cost of living crisis.