Aldi set to hire large number of store workers in Milton Keynes - with the promise of an instant pay rise
The supermarket giant currently pays its shop assistants well, at £12 an hour.
But this week the rate is rising to £12.40 an hour or £13.65 for those within the M25 area.
Aldi is currently Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket and is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles, including full and part-time positions.
The pay rise is the second in five months for the store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.
It means Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector. The supermarket also remains the only one to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.
Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.
“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit here.
The food retail market is dominated by the 'big four' supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.
Tesco is still the largest retailer but discount brands Lidl and Aldi have grown rapidly in recent years, particularly during the cost of living crisis.
In 2022 it was reported that Aldi took over Morrisons to become the fourth largest grocery retailer.