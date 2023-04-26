Aldi to launch UK's first ever supermarket beauty club and seeks product testers from Milton Keynes

Aldi is to launch the UK’s first ever supermarket Beauty Club with its cult Lacura range.

And the supermarket giant is searching for fans of beauty products to trial, test and review the items before they land on shelves.

Winners will be asked to give honest reviews on social media, with feedback helping to guide and inform Aldi beauty bosses for 2024

The new range will include pigmented make up, skincare and fragrance products and is set to hit the stores on Thursday June 22.

The Beauty Club launch comes as Lacura continues to grow in popularity and become a social media sensation. #AldiPerfume has more than 2million TikTok views and Lacura is now the UK’s number one own label beauty brand.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Aldi UK, said: “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Beauty Club for our cult Lacura brand. We’re looking for a panel of enthusiasts that are both passionate and excited about all things beauty.

“This also provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage and hear the voice of Aldi shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”

The chosen testers will be asked to share a minimum of two static posts or videos through TikTok and Instagram using the #AldiBeautyClub hashtag. Reviews will also guide and inform Aldi beauty bosses ahead of key decision making for 2024.

To enter, send an email to them explaining in 150 words why you think you should be chosen for the role, as well as outlining what your favourite Lacura product is and why.

The email should include your full name, proof of age (copy of passport or driving licence), TikTok and Instagram handles, plus details of your favourite Lacura product. The closing date is Friday May 19.

You can enter and view the full terms and conditions online.

Popular Lacura products include the Girl Gone Bad mascara, which sells for £5.99, the BB cream for £1.99, and the Micro-filling Pen and the Take Cover Concealer, which are both £3.99.