Aldi to open another large supermarket in Milton Keynes setting up competition for nearby Tesco
The store will be open until 10pm on six nights a week
Aldi is to open up a large store just yards away from the giant Tesco Extra at Kingston retail park.
The store, next to the recently opened Home Bargains, will open on April 7 with Team GB Olympic silver medalist Ryan Owens cutting the ribbon.
It will be run by manager Nick Taylor, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.
The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front.
Aldi's Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.
Manager Nick said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Kingston. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Ryan Owens join us will make it a morning to remember.”
The store will be open from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm and on Sundays between10am and 4pm.
Ryan said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The supermarket is calling on local charities and food banks in Milton Keynes to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi should email [email protected]