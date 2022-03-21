Aldi to open another large supermarket in Milton Keynes setting up competition for nearby Tesco

Aldi is to open up a large store just yards away from the giant Tesco Extra at Kingston retail park.

The store, next to the recently opened Home Bargains, will open on April 7 with Team GB Olympic silver medalist Ryan Owens cutting the ribbon.

It will be run by manager Nick Taylor, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

The new Aldi will open on April 7

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front.

Aldi's Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Manager Nick said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Kingston. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Ryan Owens join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The store will be open from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm and on Sundays between10am and 4pm.

Ryan said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The supermarket is calling on local charities and food banks in Milton Keynes to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.