Aldi to open even more new stores in Milton Keynes as figures reveal 60% of households shop there

Hot on the hells of opening a huge new store at CMK, supermarket giants Aldi are planning to expand their network throughout the city.

They are looking for new sites big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces.

The locations would preferably on a prominent main road and have good visibility and access.

Aldi is looking to build more stores in Milton Keynes

Aldi was today voted Britain’s cheapest supermarket by Which?, beating rival Lidl to top spot in September.

Aldi UKc ommunications director Richard Thornton said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible."

The large new store, which combines three units at The Place Retail Park in Central Milton Keynes, is set to open on Thursday October 28.

The facility is a replacement for the Bradwell Common store, which is less than a mile away.

Aldi UK has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, and is pushing ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week nationally.