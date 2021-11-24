All 124 roundabouts in Milton Keynes to undergo 'transformation'

Each one of MK's 124 roundabouts is to be transformed from this week.

Milton Keynes Council’s landscaping team will be out in full force getting the roundabouts ready for winter.

They will cut, clean and spray more than 2 million square metres of roundabout over the course of the work – that’s equivalent to the size of Monaco!

Kents Hill roundabout before

Landscaping and cleaning work at the end of the summer season is important to keep roundabouts in a good order over the winter and can help to reduce regrowth, says MK Council.

As well as cutting grass and shrubs, the team will remove weeds around signs and streetlights and trim low branches on trees and remove any dead or nearly dead trees.

Finally they will clean the roundabouts, scraping any vegetation off safety signs.

Where space allows, trees and shrubs that are cut back will be chipped into small pieces and left on the roundabout to act as natural barrier to reduce weed growth over the winter.

Kents Hill roundabout after