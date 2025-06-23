Passengers travelling into London have sometimes had an unexpected treat to accompany their journey - in the form of facts and commentary on places of interest they are passing.

The man responsible for adding so much to what would otherwise be a standard train journey is Jon Brett, from Milton Keynes, a senior conductor with London Northwestern Railway.

Jon, who has worked with the company for five years, does the commentary which he calls ‘Jon Brett’s Secrets of the Iron Road’ on a handful of journeys into the capital from Milton Keynes each month.

After being told of the joy he was bringing to so many passengers’ journeys with his commentaries, the Citizen managed to track Jon down for a chat.

Jon Brett speaks to passengers following one of his unique railway talks

Jon explained that he carefully selected which journeys he would provide the commentary.

“I only talk on certain trains, the fast trains from Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard to London or via Watford Junction to London,” he said.

“I choose times carefully, as commuters on the morning train would not necessarily appreciate it.

“It is best after the rush hour and at weekends or during the school holidays.

“The reaction from passengers is phenomenal when I get to London.

“Dozens of people approach me and say they learned new things, and want a chat or to have their photo taken.

“I enjoy seeing people on the train putting down their phones and trying to spot the landmarks.

“It creates a feeling of togetherness on the train, with strangers talking to each other.

“I love the interaction with the passengers, and my employers are very supportive of it. We all have a memorable journey so it is a win-win situation for all of us.”

Jon, who previously worked as a police officer for 18 years before moving into the railway industry, had spent two to three years into the job before deciding to add to the journey.

“There are lots of interesting places on the route, so I started researching the history of this stretch of track, seeking out points of interest,” he said.

“Most of my information comes from research I do on the internet, or I spend time looking at historical websites and papers.

“The information is out there - it just needs compiling.

“I always do my talks live, and change something each time so no two journeys are the same.

“The key is getting the timing right so people are looking at the correct time.”

Like the train services he chooses to do the talk on, Jon’s commentary is fast-moving, meaning it would be impossible to get all the information into this article, however we asked for a flavour of what passengers could expect.

“I talk about significant local events such as The Great Train Robbery, through to Tring being the location of the last great witch trial back in 1751,” Jon said.

“I also mention locations such as Whipsnade Zoo and inject humour, for example I talked about Michael Portillo (a former MP and keen railway enthusiast) when the train passes through Bushey, which is where he was born.”

Dolores De Sade, a passenger on one of Jon’s journeys told us: “The journey went so much quicker listening to Jon point out different places of interest on the route, from telling us about how Tring Cutting was made, to pointing out the chalk lion on the hill at Whipsnade Zoo.

“His lively commentary was fun and interesting and it was such a treat to get his insider knowledge about the route. I think all trains should have a Jon Brett!”

Jon’s commentaries have captured the imagination of passengers travelling into the capital, and if you are lucky enough to be on board for one of his talks, it will make for a memorable journey.

