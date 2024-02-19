Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special ‘Pup Up Cafe’ is to be held for dachshund lovers in Milton Keynes.

The loveable breed is set to take over the city centre’s Revolución de Cuba cocktail bar and restaurant on Wednesday March 6 for a massive meet and greet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be unlimited dog treats at special treat stations, unlimited free puppuccinos for all doggies, ball pits and tunnels, as well as local businesses selling their doggy goods.

The Pup Up Cafe for dachshunds is coming to Milton Keynes next month

The day will be split into multiple one and a half hour sessions and the cost is £10 per human. Dachshunds go free, as do children under the age of eight.

You can book a ticket here.

People will have a change to mingle with up to 50 other dachshund owners at each session, and there will also be photo opportunties and props as well as photos taken by a professional photographer. There will even be a prize for the best dressed sausage dog in each session.A spokesperson for the event said: “There's almost 150 dogs booked in already... We’ve got the whole of the beautiful and light De Cuba venue for all your sausages to roam free.

"If you want to socialise your pooch, meet other owners and see lots of other sausages run around off the lead in a fun couple of hours, grab a ticket today and come join the fun.”

Slots are available from 10am through to 1.30pm. The final slot of the day, from 2pm, is thrown open to dogs of all breeds and is billed as “All Paws”.