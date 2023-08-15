All-day festival of music and fun to be held in Milton Keynes this weekend to help the homeless

An all-day festival of music and fun for all the family is to be held on Saturday in Milton Keynes.

And all proceeds will go to the city’s Winter Night Shelter to help homeless people.

The Festival of Fun will be held at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion on Saturday, August 19, and will run from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a line-up of live bands playing non-stop during the day, as well as DJs, food stalls and a bar, plus rides and entertainment for children.

Organiser Lee Campbell is a former drug addict who is now a devout Christian, devoting his time to doing good.

His life went off the rails when he was 17, after the death of his mum Linda. He turned to crime and drugs, eventually building up to a massive £1,500 a day habit, spent time in prison for fighting and even became homeless for a spell.

His life changed overnight when he had a “miraculous” vision of his late mum while he was in bed.

"Honestly, I’d had no alcohol or drugs. It was a true miraculous vision,” he says.

Since then Lee has raised thousands to help homeless people and hopes the Festival of Fun will raise a considerable sum for the Winter Night Shelter.

Lee describes the event as the “ultimate charity music festival” designed to captivate and entertain the entire family.

“It will be an amazing day,” said Lee. ”My aim is to raise between £10,000 and £15,000.”