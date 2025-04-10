All free parking to be scrapped in Central Milton Keynes under new council proposal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just months after doubling the minimum stay parking charge at the city centre, the council is proposing to scrap all free parking bays, the Citizen can reveal.

And member of the public have been invited to give their views on the move, which has laredy been hailed by opposition Tory councillors as the “final nail in the coffin” for shoppers.

A document outlining the new proposals can be viewed here. It describes how all the existing free and limited waiting parking bays would be removed in CMK and replaced with with standard tariff and premium tariff places.

The proposed change follows the Labour administration’s decision four months ago to hike parking charges in Central Milton Keynes, doubling the cost of the minimum stay.

Standard tariff (purple bays) are now £1 per hour for the first two hours, then 50p per hour (minimum stay two hours). Premium tariff (red bays) £2.50 for the first hour, then £2 per hour. E1 employee permit £3 per day or £2 for five hours, while car share, conference and hotel permits have been removed due to lack of demand.

The changes were made despite 1,250 residents signing a petition of protest, urging the council to consider the impact on small businesses and residents.

City Conservative Group Leader Cllr Shazna Muzammil said the new move to scrap free parking would has another potentially devastating blow to the community and the final nail in the coffin for the city centre itself.

“Last year, Labour doubled the minimum parking stay, forcing people to pay more. Then, they doubled the price of that stay. Now, they are proposing to remove the last free parking spaces, hammering those who need them most—the market shoppers and stallholders, students, residents, the self-employed, and the people just trying to make a living,” she said.

“Our councillors spoke to many residents, visitors, students, shoppers, and shop owners in December when they were campaigning against increasing car parking charges. Workers who commute into CMK and small businesses, already struggling under soaring costs, depend on them for that small but vital saving—a saving that makes a huge difference at the end of the month. These spaces are also used by residents coming to pick up an item quickly or drop off their returns. It is not a luxury; they are a lifeline for the people who keep Milton Keynes running.”

They Conservative say they are concerned th Labour administration is gradually turning Central Milton Keynes into a place where only those who can afford to pay are welcome.

"Labour is waging war on workers, businesses, and anyone who is already struggling with the cost of living,” said Cllr Muzammil. “ We call on the Labour administration to scrap this disgraceful proposal immediately. They cannot keep treating Milton Keynes like a cash machine."

The councillors are urging residents to make their feelings known and respond to the consultation before the deadline of April 24.

You can write to the Traffic Regulation Order Team at Milton Keynes Council, Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ or email [email protected]. Quote reference TRO-420.

The Labour administration says the proposal is based on the results of its Strategic Review of Parking, which assessed parking pressures an identified areas where parking controls would help to alleviate those problems.