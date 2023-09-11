All Milton Keynes schoolchildren, from Reception to Year 11, to be offered flu vaccine at school
Every schoolchild in MK is to be offered a flu vaccine, which will be administered at school.
Parents will be sent a letter shortly urging them to give their consent, says Milton Keynes City Council.
But the children won’t have to go through an injection, for the vaccine will be delivered through a simple nasal spray, say health bosses.
Meanwhile, parents of eligible pre-school children – tots who were two years or over on August 31 – will be invited to take them along to their GP surgery to receive the vaccine.
The nasal spray immunisation is suitable for most children aged two years and over, although an injection is also available for those who cannot receive this version.
For eligible under twos the vaccination is offered as an injection.
Health bosses say flu can be unpleasant, but for most it will clear up in a week or two. For others, it can be more severe including people over 65, pregnant women, young children, and anyone with an underlying health condition or weakened immune system.
Vaccinating your child will help to protect them as well as more vulnerable family and friends by preventing the spread of flu, they say.
Marimba Carr, Deputy Director of Public Health for Milton Keynes "If your child is at a primary or secondary school then you will have the opportunity to get them vaccinated as part of the school immunisation programme. You’ll be sent a letter in the first few weeks of this school term asking for consent for your child to be vaccinated.
"Vaccination is safe and really is the best form of protection. We want to reduce the number of our children being admitted to hospital due to flu and encourage the uptake of the vaccine to help keep everyone well."
Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Children can catch and spread flu easily. Every year, thousands of children miss out on valuable time at school because they fall ill with flu. Vaccination doesn’t only protect them, but it also protects others who are vulnerable, such as babies and older people.”