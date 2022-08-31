All over-50s in Milton Keynes to be offered another Covid booster jab from next month

The NHS in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes is launching its Covid booster programme from early September.

It will be available for all over 50s and those at highest risk from serious illness or people with long-term health conditions.

Pregnant women will be included, as well as frontline health and social care workers.

As with previous vaccination phases, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 - provided it has been three months since their last dose.

The programme will start on September 5 with vaccinating people in care homes. From Monday September 12, the booster will be offered to people aged over 75 or people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

The offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups, who will be sent an invitation through the NHS.

Craig Lister from Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “We’re really excited to get started with the autumn booster.

“Similar to last time, there are numerous ways that people may be contacted, and this may come from your GP or the NHS nationally, by letter or text message. Our request is that you make an appointment to have your Covid booster as soon as you are eligible, and it has been at least 90 days since your last vaccination.

“You will be able to book an appointment for your autumn booster, either online using the National Booking System – which will be open from week commencing 5 September, offering appointments from 12 September onwards - or by telephoning 119. Also, your GP may contact you to book directly with them.”

He added: “Getting vaccinated is still the best way to maximise your protection from Covid and serious illness, hospitalisation or even death.

“We’re expecting case numbers to rise again in the autumn and into the winter, so it really is crucial to get vaccinated when you can.”