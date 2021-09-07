All pregnant or breastfeeding mums in Milton Keynes invited to quiz health experts about Covid vaccine concerns

All pregnant mums, their partners and people planning a baby are invited to attend a free expert-led webinar hosted by the local clinical commissioning group (CCG).

They will hear from NHS specialists who will answer questions and concerns about the different Covid-19 vaccines with regards to fertility, pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The event is open to all residents in Milton Keynes who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have concerns about fertility, and will give everyone the opportunity to have their questions answered and hear directly from midwives.

Pregnant mums can have their questions answered at the webinar

It takes place this Thursday, September 9, at 7.30pm.

Jayne Pigott, BLMK Public Health Midwife: “Our webinar which will be open to anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding and their partners will enable them to ask any questions they have about the vaccine. During the one-hour session, they will hear the latest information about Covid-19 during pregnancy."

She added: “Pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 are more likely to need intensive care admission than women of the same age who are not pregnant and are also two to three times more likely to have their babies early than women without Covid-19.

“I’d encourage anyone who is pregnant and/or breastfeeding to come along to the dedicated online session and ask the experts any questions they have.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, GP and Chair of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG said: “As a local GP, I know that new mums and mums to be can have lots of questions about the vaccine.

“Our online webinar will enable mums and their partners to ask the panel, which includes registered midwives, any questions they have."

She added: “Covid-19 vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against COVID-19 disease which can be serious in later pregnancy for some women, so we want to make it as easy as possible for women to access accurate information.

“The vaccination teams at BLMK have also worked hard to make access as easy as possible for pregnant mums, visit www.blmkccgnhs.uk/drop-in to find out about details of walk-in sessions in your area. These need no appointment to attend.”

To take part in this event, visit bit.ly/BLMK_webinar .

A SurveyMonkey for questions to be submitted in advance of the webinar, or questions can be asked on the night.

The session will be recorded and shared widely following the event. The session will also be made available on the CCG YouTube Channel.