All properties at Wavendon Eagle Rest development now sold

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
David Wilson Homes has announced that all 321 properties at its Eagles Rest development in Wavendon have now been sold.

The development on Burney Drive features a selection of one to five bedroom properties, set within 13 acres of open space, and also includes a new Sainsbury’s Local store.

The housebuilder added that since launching the development it has involved itself in the community through sponsoring sports clubs and donating to local schools.

David Wilson Homes South Midlands sales director Jason Hearn said: “Since its inception, our community at Eagles’ Rest has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

