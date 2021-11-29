All shoppers must wear face masks from tomorrow, say Milton Keynes shopping centre bosses

Midsummer Place shopping centre has warned that all shoppers must wear face masks from tomorrow (Tuesday).

General manager Shelley Peppard said: “Following the latest Government advice and guidance, shoppers in Midsummer Place shopping centre will be required to wear a face covering when visiting from Tuesday 30 November.

“This means that all visitors over 12 years old, unless medically exempt, must wear a face covering when entering the building, while walking through the centre and when inside each of the retailers."

Masks must be worn

Shelley added: “Hand sanitiser will remain available at all entrances and exits, and we will continue our enhanced cleaning regime, including key touch points such as door entrances, escalators and seating areas.