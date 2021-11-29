All shoppers must wear face masks from tomorrow, say Milton Keynes shopping centre bosses
Only under 12s and people who are medically exempt are excluded
Midsummer Place shopping centre has warned that all shoppers must wear face masks from tomorrow (Tuesday).
General manager Shelley Peppard said: “Following the latest Government advice and guidance, shoppers in Midsummer Place shopping centre will be required to wear a face covering when visiting from Tuesday 30 November.
“This means that all visitors over 12 years old, unless medically exempt, must wear a face covering when entering the building, while walking through the centre and when inside each of the retailers."
Shelley added: “Hand sanitiser will remain available at all entrances and exits, and we will continue our enhanced cleaning regime, including key touch points such as door entrances, escalators and seating areas.
“At present, there are no further restrictions required and we would like to encourage our shoppers to continue to visit us, support our retailers and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”