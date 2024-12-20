Milton Keynes Market has provided an update following the fire that devastated Milton Keynes market earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An electrical fault led to the blaze at the outdoor market on the evening of December 10.

At the height of the blaze, more than 40 firefighters in 11 fire engines attended the scene, with flames spreading rapidly despite the wet weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest update, the Market says that all stalls with the exception of one are now open and trading again.

All stalls except one are open at Milton Keynes Market following this month's fire, with investigations into the blaze still continuing

Specialist inspectors and third parties are continuing to investigate the damage caused by the fire, a process expected to continue into next week.

To allow these investigations to continue, some stalls remain in temporary positions, while sections of surrounding roads remain temporarily closed.

Some bus stops have been moved, with a map detailing the temporary stops available via the City Council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midsummer Boulevard taxi rank is currently inaccessible, but it is hoped this will reopen on January 2.

In the meantime, passengers can be picked up legally in other safe places.

The Market is open until Christmas Eve, and on December 28 and 29, before reopening for 2025 on January 2.

In a statement Milton Keynes City Council said: "Please show your support by shopping at the Market, as this will help stallholders at this very important time of the year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market has run for more than 40 years in the city centre, and last year it was taken over by the Milton Keynes Development Partnership, the business arm of the City Council, from existing operator Bray Associates.