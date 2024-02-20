Almost 200 new homes set to be built on existing estate in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An existing housing estate in MK is set to have almost 200 new homes built on it.

This week developers Vistry have exchanged contracts with Homes England and Paradigm to build 196 more homes at Tattenhoe Park.

They will be mixed tenure with 59 of them classed as affordable.

The homes will be phase four of the seven phase plan for Tattenhoe. Ultimately Vistry will build a total of 514 new homes on the estate.

A reserved matters application for this phase was submitted earlier this year and a determination is expected shortly. Work is anticipated to start on start at the end of 2024, pending approval.

The first units are expected to be completed in the summer of next year.

Vistry, Homes England and Paradigm Housing say the new development will “enhance the community fabric” of the estate and address housing shortages.