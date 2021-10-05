Almost 300 people test positive for Covid in two days in Milton Keynes

Another 153 people in MK have tested positive for Covid today, on top of 137 people yesterday (Monday).

Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators. No Covid-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, Covid deaths rose to 166 today and another 33,869 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.

