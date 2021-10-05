Almost 300 people test positive for Covid in two days in Milton Keynes
Our case rate is rising, but is still below the national average
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:22 pm
Another 153 people in MK have tested positive for Covid today, on top of 137 people yesterday (Monday).
Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators. No Covid-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.
Nationally, Covid deaths rose to 166 today and another 33,869 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national seven day case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) is 348.4. Milton Keynes' case rate is now 320.5.