Almost 50 potholes a day are being mended on Milton Keynes' crumbling roads

Around 50 potholes a day are being filled on roads in Milton Keynes – and here are still 15,000 more awaiting repair.

MK City Council announced this week it is setting aside a whopping £3.3m to fix the holes in crumbling city roads over the next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it seems as fast as one pothole is repaired, another appears.

One pothole is filled - but there's thousands more to go in MK

Over the past year 15,000 holes have been filled – and average of 49 every single day. And over the next year, the council expects to deal with at least as many again.

Councillor Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Interim Cabinet Member for Public Realm, said today (Tuesday): “December saw the coldest start to winter in over a decade, and coupled with the wet weather, it makes the perfect conditions for potholes.”

Her added: “No matter where you go, potholes are inevitable, but we will continue our efforts to minimise the impact that they have on drivers and those that use our roads.”

The latest £3,375,000 funding has been put forward as part of the Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance’s 2023/24 budget proposals and is set to be agreed by full council next month. It will see thousands more potholes filled and miles of roads resurfaced.

Once the budget is given the green light, council teams could launch the large-scale repairs programme this Spring.