Almost clean sweep for over 30 Milton Keynes eateries awarded top hygiene scores - except for one single star rating
Over 30 Milton Keynes’s establishments recently received the Food Standards Agency’s top rating, with one missing out with the second lowest rating.
Cafe Carioca at 7 Stratford Road in Wolverton received one star - meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.
Zero stars is the lowest available rating meaning ‘urgent improvement’ required.
Scroll for the full list of recent ratings:
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings were awarded to 25 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Naga Tandoori Olney, Stanley Court, Olney, Milton Keynes;
• Rated 5: Schueco International (Thomas Franks) at Whitehall Avenue, Kingston, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Wingstop at 71 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: The Cock Hotel & Restaurant, High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Grub at Arts One, Danbury Court, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: The Quadrant at Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Cafe 89 at The Range Grafton Court, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: David Lloyd Centre at David Lloyd, Livingstone Drive, Newlands, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Milton Keynes Hindu Association at Community Centre, Ferry Meadows Close, Broughton, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 5 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Premier Inn at 801 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: EMW Law (Wilson Vale Catering) at Seebeck House, 1 Seebeck Place, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: NHBC House/Glenn Management (Wilson Vale Catering) at Nhbc House, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: SMC Pneumatics UK (TNS Catering) at Vincent Avenue, Crownhill, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 44 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Unit 2 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Woughton Community Council at 95-97 Jonathans, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Namji Restaurant at Unit 11a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at 3 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 18a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes
• Rated 5: Miller & Carter Steakhouse at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK
• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 27 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK
• Rated 5: Sumac Room at Unit 3 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK
• Rated 1: Cafe Carioca at 7 Stratford Road, Wolverton
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halley's Comet at 101 Bradwell Road, Bradville
• Rated 5: Tawny Owl at Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Giardino 14 Coffee at Bletchley Railway Station, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley
• Rated 5: Sdeen Kebabish at 2 Chandos Place, Bletchley
• Rated 5: North Furzton Fish Bar at 51 Dulverton Drive, Furzton
• Rated 5: Emerson Valley Kebab House at 14 White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley
• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Unit 5 Brooklands Square, Fen Street