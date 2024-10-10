Almost clean sweep for over 30 Milton Keynes eateries awarded top hygiene scores - except for one single star rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was almost a clean sweep for over 30 Milton Keynes establishments awarded top scores by the Food Standards Agency in MK – except for one which received just one star.

Cafe Carioca at 7 Stratford Road in Wolverton received one star - meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.

Zero stars is the lowest available rating meaning ‘urgent improvement’ required.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Photo: Victoria Jones PA

Scroll for the full list of recent ratings:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings were awarded to 25 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Naga Tandoori Olney, Stanley Court, Olney, Milton Keynes;

• Rated 5: Schueco International (Thomas Franks) at Whitehall Avenue, Kingston, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Wingstop at 71 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: The Cock Hotel & Restaurant, High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Grub at Arts One, Danbury Court, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: The Quadrant at Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Cafe 89 at The Range Grafton Court, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: David Lloyd Centre at David Lloyd, Livingstone Drive, Newlands, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Milton Keynes Hindu Association at Community Centre, Ferry Meadows Close, Broughton, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 5 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Premier Inn at 801 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: EMW Law (Wilson Vale Catering) at Seebeck House, 1 Seebeck Place, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: NHBC House/Glenn Management (Wilson Vale Catering) at Nhbc House, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: SMC Pneumatics UK (TNS Catering) at Vincent Avenue, Crownhill, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 44 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Unit 2 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Woughton Community Council at 95-97 Jonathans, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Namji Restaurant at Unit 11a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at 3 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 18a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter Steakhouse at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 27 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK

• Rated 5: Sumac Room at Unit 3 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, MK

• Rated 1: Cafe Carioca at 7 Stratford Road, Wolverton

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Halley's Comet at 101 Bradwell Road, Bradville

• Rated 5: Tawny Owl at Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Giardino 14 Coffee at Bletchley Railway Station, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley

• Rated 5: Sdeen Kebabish at 2 Chandos Place, Bletchley

• Rated 5: North Furzton Fish Bar at 51 Dulverton Drive, Furzton

• Rated 5: Emerson Valley Kebab House at 14 White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley

• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Unit 5 Brooklands Square, Fen Street