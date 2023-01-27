Almost two dozen trials postponed at Luton Crown Court during national barristers' strike

Almost two dozen trials were postponed at Luton Crown Court during a period which saw barristers go on strike across England and Wales, new figures show.

The Law Society said the impact of years of budget cuts is "plain to see" in the latest figures, which also reveal the backlog of crown court cases reached a new high across the country last summer.

Ministry of Justice figures show that of the 57 trials listed at Luton Crown Court between July and September 2022, 21 were 'ineffective', meaning they had to be postponed to a later date.

Luton Crown Court

However, this was down from 28 over the same period in 2019, and a decrease from 22 in 2014 .

Trials can be labelled as ineffective for a range of reasons, including the defence or prosecution not being ready, or witnesses being absent.

Meanwhile, 12 trials at Luton​ Crown Court were 'cracked' last year – when the Crown Prosecution Service drops the case or the defendant pleads guilty – and 24 were effective, meaning the trial went ahead as planned.

Across England and Wales, ineffective crown court trials rose to their highest rate on record between July and September – 56% had to be postponed, up from 31% the previous quarter. A further 18% were cracked, and just 25% of trials went ahead on their scheduled date over the period.

Criminal barristers in England and Wales began an indefinite strike on September 5 2022 after their action against the Government's proposals for legal fees intensified

The walkouts ended in October, when members of the Criminal Bar Association accepted a package of measures, including a 15% legal aid fee increase for most crown court cases.

The MoJ said a lack of defence barrister availability due to strikes was the main driver behind the high level of ineffective trials in the latest quarter.

Different figures show the number of outstanding crown court cases across England and Wales also grew to a record 62,770 at the end of September – including 873 at Luton Crown Court.