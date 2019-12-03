Alternative rock band Deaf Havana to perform in Milton Keynes

Alternative rock bands Deaf Havana, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Dream Wife will be playing at the Marshall Live festival in Milton Keynes in 2020, it has been announced.

The popular event will return to the Marshall Arena on June 6 and will be showcasing performances from rising alternative and rock acts on its main stage.

The festival is in June 2020

There will also be a special 'discovery stage', where unsigned bands will perform.

Marshall will be hosting pick up and play areas and jam sessions featuring their iconic amps and merchandise throughout the event.

Marshall Arena is at the Stadium MK and tickets will be £30 for adults or £20 for under 18's and are available online here.