Amazing 10-year-old DJ from Milton Keynes joins So Solid Crew in festival line-up

A 10-year-old girl is achieving fame as a DJ in the dance music scene – and has even been booked to perform alongside So Solid Crew at a summer festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music-mad Eden Farrell, known as DJ Steady, will afterwards fly to Ibiza to make her international debut on the decks.

She began DJ-ing at the tender age of eight, quickly teaching herself to mix on a small Roland controller at her Milton Keynes home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She fell in love with the high energy Drum and Bass discipline, which uses up to four decks instead of the usual two.

Eden Farrell, aka DJ Steady, is off to DJ in Ibiza this summer

Her dad Kevin and mum Maria searched for someone to tutor her but found it harder than they expected.

“Because of her age nobody took Eden seriously,” said Maria. “After months of searching for a mentor, she found guidance at OTD Studios in Buckingham, which gives lessons to DJs of all ages.”

Within a year, Eden was a finalist in the national Mixmaster competition, placing 8th overall. She’s since performed live at Unit Nine with the Raver Tots resident DJs, supporting names like Nicky Blackmarket and Bass Bratz, launched her own show on Pure FM, and joined the Raving for a Reason collective, playing on platforms like Rough Tempo and Code Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, Eden was named a finalist in the Milton Keyes Inspiration Awards 2025 under the Inspirational Young Person category – nominated for her charity work and for showing young people that passion and creativity have no age limit.

She’s currently signed to DJ Archie’s agency, which is part of the Ultra Vegas family, and will make her international debut in Ibiza this summer. But first there is the Barnet Racer Tots festival, which will be held on Sunday June 15.

She said: “I’m so excited to be playing at Raver Tots! I love seeing all the families dance to my music. It means a lot to be part of such a fun event where kids can enjoy the festival too!”

Eden is determined to use her platform to encourage more girls to step into the Drum and Bass scene, which is traditionally dominated by older, male DJs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope when other kids see me DJing, they realise they can follow their dreams too. Age doesn’t matter if you love what you do,” she said.

Raver Tots, held in Copthall Playing Fields, promises a huge line-up of legendary performances from Romeo, Lisa Maffia and Dan Da Man (So Solid Crew), General Levy, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck and MC Neat, DJ Hype and MC Flux, Mollie Collins and Maddy V, Charlotte Devaney, Millz, Leanne Louise, Sweet Female Attitude and many more.

A festival spokesperson said: “With a style that blends old-school anthems and modern bangers, DJ Steady is set to take to the stage and prove why the future of rave is in safe hands.”

Attracting up to 15,000 people per event, Raver Tots brings together big beats, family fun and a carnival of colour — all while raising over £100,000 for charities supporting children with autism, ADHD.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.