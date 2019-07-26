Amazing Alfie, 7, is King of Clean for scrubbing filthy street signs all over Milton Keynes

A seven-year-old boy has given himself a remarkable summer holiday project - cleaning up grubby street signs all over Milton Keynes.

Hard-working Alfie Canfield was horrified when he saw how dirty the signs were when he was out for a drive with his mum Hayley.

Amazing Alfie

“He said: ‘Mum, they look horrible’ and he asked me if he could give them a good clean,’ said Hayley.

She agreed - but was not prepared for Alfie waking her up the next morning at 5.30am, ready to go with his bucket and cloths.

“It was ridiculously early, but off we went. Alfie really put his back into the work and didn’t stop until the signs were gleaming,” she said.

The Two Mile Ash pupil now wants to clean every single sign on his own estate of Crownhill and also neighbouring areas.

Alfie getting stuck into one of MK's dirty signs

“He aims to get round Two Mile ash and Great Holm. We’re planning to go out two or three times a week, tackling a few signs at a time. He’s treating it like a real summer holiday project,” said Hayley.

Many of the signs are so dirty that they are caked in a green moss-like substance - and this is extremely difficult to shift, said Hayley.

“We’ve discovered the best thing to use is solution for removing limescale, followed by a spray cleaner and hot water,” she said.

“It‘s worth it. It makes Alfie really happy when they’re sparking clean.”

Little Alfie has liked cleaning ever since he was big enough to pick up a duster, said Hayley.

“I’m a bit of a clean freak myself so i think he’s got it from me,” she said.

“He tidies his own bedroom and vacuums and polishes it without being asked. He enjoys doing it and he does a really good job.

" I suppose it’s unusual for a boy of seven but I’m really proud of him.”