Amazing drone photo captures summer solstice sunrise in Milton Keynes park

Local photographer Kingsley Summers was up before the crack of dawn to send a camera drone above Campbell Park.

He used a DJI Mini 2 Drone and the result was impressive.

The summer solstice marks the date of the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year, when the north pole has its maximum tilt towards the sun.

The sunrise was captured by a drone camera

It falls on June 21 in the northern hemisphere, while Midsummer’s Day is on June 24.

MK is famed for its connections with the summer solstice as Midsummer Boulevard in CMK was built to be perfectly aligned with the rising sun on that day..

MKDC architects in the 1970s found the precise coordinates required and persuaded engineers to shift the urban grid a few degrees to make it happen.