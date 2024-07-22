Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A specialist drone photographer has captured pictures of the busy car meet in Central Milton Keynes last night (Sunday).

The popular Sunday meet ups have been a fixure in car enthuisiasts’ calendars for more than 30 years – and local people either love them or hate them.

The cars congregate outside the Network Rail building at Central Milton Keynes, where the owners compare vehicles and chat about their pride and joy.

This weekend Drone Over MK, a specialist company run by aerial photographer Chris Read, decided to pay a visit. The picture show dozens of cars neatly lined up, all of them gleaming.

Drone Over MK captured the car meet in Milton Keynes on Sunday evening

Chris posted the photos on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page, saying: “Tonight’s meet was a busy one! This meet has been going on for decades...It’s had some bad press over the years but what’s your opinion on it?”

The resulting views were mixed, with some people criticising the meets and others sticking up for them.

One reader wrote: “I'm sorry to be the party pooper, but for those of us that live close to this area, the meets are a few hours of car revving, exhausts backfiring, tyres spinning and that's without them speeding up and down Portway. Anyone who thinks this isn't really loud and that's with all doors and windows closed must be deaf... This should not be held so close to residential areas.”

Another stated: “To the Karens that hate the car community, what would you rather - the younger generation sat in a field smoking drugs and littering carrying knives robbing people or car enthusiasts enjoying their time and keeping themselves out of trouble by coming together with like- minded people to chat about cars?”

The rows of gleaming cars at the Milton Keynes meet

A third wrote: “I used to go to this and met many people from it that are still friends now. It brings people together that have a like-minded interest.”

Other people believe the car enthuisiast communuty should be given their own space in the city, away from residential areas.

Tell us your views on the car meets in Milton Keynes. We’d love to hear.

