Amazing Grace from Milton Keynes raises almost £1k to help children with cancer

An eight year old has had her long locks chopped off to donate to children who lose their hair through cancer.

Amazing Grace Lighthill is a practicing Catholic and wanted to do something special to help other people during Lent.

She came up with the idea herself of donating her hair, which she had been growing for year.

Grace's new look has raised hundreds of pounds

Her mum Colette said: "Grace decided she wanted to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust who make wigs especially for children with cancer or alopecia.

“I was so surprised that Grace came up with this by herself... She is the most kind and generous person who always thinks of others.”

Grace’s family set up a JustGiving fundraising page and already it has raised well over £900. You can view the page here.