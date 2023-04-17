News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
39 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Amazing Grace from Milton Keynes raises almost £1k to help children with cancer

A practicing Catholic, young Grace wanted to do something to help others during Lent

By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

An eight year old has had her long locks chopped off to donate to children who lose their hair through cancer.

Amazing Grace Lighthill is a practicing Catholic and wanted to do something special to help other people during Lent.

She came up with the idea herself of donating her hair, which she had been growing for year.

Grace's new look has raised hundreds of poundsGrace's new look has raised hundreds of pounds
Grace's new look has raised hundreds of pounds
Most Popular

Her mum Colette said: "Grace decided she wanted to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust who make wigs especially for children with cancer or alopecia.

“I was so surprised that Grace came up with this by herself... She is the most kind and generous person who always thinks of others.”

Grace’s family set up a JustGiving fundraising page and already it has raised well over £900. You can view the page here.

The money will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to cover the cost of making the wigs.

Related topics:Milton KeynesThe Little Princess Trust