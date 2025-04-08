Amazing LEGO museum with millions of bricks opens its doors in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique LEGO museum has open this week at the city centre, offering people of all ages a brick-built journey through time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brickz Museum houses five million bricks to showcase rich history of LEGO ® , from its origins as simple wooden building bricks in the 1930s to the globally beloved toy it is today.

It houses a vast array of official LEGO ® sets, impressive custom-built MOCs (My Own Creations), and provides an immersive experience into the brand’s development over the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can see large builds with thousands of bricks and up to 5 meters by 5 meters, representing classic LEGO ® themes and extraordinary own creation, all highlighting the creativity, innovation, and enduring appeal of LEGO ® .

The Brickz Museum is in Central Milton Keynes

A spokesperson said: “Brickz Museum is committed to preserving and sharing the history behind the iconic brick. Our mission is to inspire future generations and celebrate the endless creativity and joy that LEGO ® has brought to millions around the world.”

Milton Keynes is a city entwined with LEGO ® history. It hosted the first LEGO World Exhibition in 1982, and in 2002 and became home to the firstLEGO ® store in the UK, cementing its reputation as a hub for LEGO ® enthusiasts.

Described as a must-visit destination for all ages, the Brickz Museum gives older visitors a chance to relive childhood memories with the space and castle themes of the 1970s and 1980s, said the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guests can wander through detailed recreations of classic sets rediscovering the joy and creativity sparked by their first LEGO ® experiences. It's a place where adults can reconnect with their past and share the timeless joy of LEGO ® with the next generation, creating new memories while revisiting the old,” they said.

"We look forward to welcoming you to a world where every brick tells a story.”

The museum is open Monday to Sunday during school holidays and Friday to Sunday during term time. Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tickets online to secure their spot and avoid waiting times, though tickets can also be purchased at the door.

The Brickz Museum is on Secklow Gate West, MK9 3AT. For more details visit the website here or Facebook page here.