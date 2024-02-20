Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s first ‘Library of Things’ has officially opened for people to borrow costly household items they can’t afford to buy.

The library, based at the Frank Moran Centre in Bletchley, offers everything from vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers to sewing machines and party kits.

People can borrow them for free to use for up to two weeks.

Cllr Jane Carr with some of the items available to borrow for free from the Library of Things in Milton Keynes

It has opened thanks to Milton Keynes City Council with the help of local partners and the aim is to support the city’s most vulnerable residents impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, while helping local people save money and reduce waste.

Working alongside Foodbank Xtra and local charity providers, the City Council has purchased a limited number of items that will be available for residents to borrow.

“Not only is borrowing more cost-effective, but it is also more sustainable as it helps to reduce clutter and allows residents to borrow things they need for ‘one-off’ jobs and items they would only use on a seasonal basis,” said a spokesperson

Local residents will be able to borrow the following items:

· DIY & Home – wet and dry vacuum, pasting table, dehumidifier, and wallpaper steamer.

· Crafting – sewing machine and user guide.

· Party Kits – cake baking kit, party plates and cups, karaoke machine, and sports activity kits.

· Baby & Child – fold away buggy, travel cot, and inflatable bed.

· Pets – small and large pet carriers.

Residents can request to borrow an item by speaking to the staff at The Frank Moran Centre, who will submit an order to the City Council. The items will then be delivered to the Frank Moran Centre on a weekly basis, ready for collection by local residents.

The new borrowing scheme supports the council’s ambitious plans to provide help and support for residents impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and ensures Milton Keynes is on track to becoming a sustainable city.

Lib Dem Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Social Inequalities, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to devastate families across the city and stretch household budgets even further, so when school uniforms need mending, or a bit of home improvement is needed it can be an unexpected cost and a real burden on those who are already struggling. The Library of Things is a great option for people to borrow, mend, and make do and will help to ease some of the financial pressure felt by vulnerable residents impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.”

The pilot scheme is still in the early stages and depending on the success, the council is looking to explore options with other local partners to run similar initiatives in MK.

This is just one of the many schemes the council has rolled out to help mitigate the cost-of-living crisis. Last year it unveiled its £5.5m Winter Plan which includes support for children and families, help for local charities, funding for warm spaces, and advice to reduce housing and energy costs.