Amazing Milton Keynes mum gets invited to Queen's funeral

Odette Mould received a phone call out of the blue from Buckingham Palace last Saturday and says she has been in shock ever since.

"I’ve been doubting it all week, to be honest,” she confessed.

But yesterday (Saturday) the official invitation arrived by post and the reality struck.

Odette Mould, MBE, had an invitation to the Queen's funeral

Odette was awarded an MBE by the Queen in June for her charity work and is one of 200 people from the birthday honours list to be invited to the state funeral.

Odette tragically lost her son Harry in 2009 when he was just five years old. He had been admitted to MK hospital with a suspected asthma attack and the coroner later ruled that “gross failures” by the hospital contributed to his death.

Afterwards, devastated Odette her husband set up Harry’s Rainbow charity as a legacy to their son, with the specific aim of helping other bereaved children.

Over the years, the charity has help more than 500 grieving siblings and their families. They run regular support groups, activities and trips as well as giving individual tailored support.

Little Harry Mould died in 2009

Their services range from the providing books and individually tailored memory boxes to activities that build confidence and self-esteem. They have raised tens of thousands of pounds to fund this help and also improve care for children in hospital.

"My hope is that we can continue this vital work for years to come to ensure we continue with our vision to support bereaved children today for a brighter tomorrow,” said Odette, who has a Podcast on coping with grief.

She said she was “humbled” to receive the invitation to the Queen’s funeral.

“I'm still in a state of shock but am honoured to be representing Harry's Rainbow and all other charities and bereavement organisations working hard to bring about change for our communities.

Odette admits that she was thrown into a panic about what to wear.

"I've chosen a nice black dress from Ted Baker and borrowed a black hat as finding one in the shops at short notice was a challenge!” she said.